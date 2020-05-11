Doctors stress importance of mental health during pandemic

On Monday, physicians with Bryan Health discussed the importance of mental health as businesses and much of the community reopens.

Dr. Dave Miers, Director of Behavioral Health Services, said it's important to not lose sight of the impacts this pandemic is creating.

He stresses that we pay attention to warning signs in ourselves, friends and loved ones including: marked personality changes, persistent sadness, inability to cope and more.

"With the restrictions on our communities, we know that folks are not coming forward for help, with the anxiety this pandemic is placing on individuals we want folks to know there is hope and there is healing. We have resources here at Bryan Medical Center and in our community that can help you," said Dr. Miers.

Bryan Health is providing tele-medicine and tele-counseling, as well as in-person services. To schedule a counseling appointment, you can call (402)481-5991.

The Bryan mental health emergency department provides emergency mental health care/crisis assessments 24 hours a day, seven days a week to determine if hospitalization is needed.

COVID-19 cases by the numbers

At Bryan Health, to date, 5,536 people have been tested, of those 737 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and there are 252 pending cases.

Drive thru clinic: 462 positive results

Bryan Medical Center: 119 positive results

Walk-in clinic: 31 positive results

Mobile testing in Crete: 135 positive results

Bryan Medical Center currently has 25 COVID-19 patients, with six patients pending results. We're told 11 of those patients are from Lancaster County.

John Woodrich, President and CEO of Bryan Medical Center, said 9 of those patients are on ventilators, 11 patients are in the ICU, 3 are in the Progressive Care Unit, and 17 are in the General Care Unit.

Bryan Health officials said during the pandemic 21 COVID-19 patients have been treated with convalescent plasma.

Physicians stress the continued use of face coverings and masks as businesses reopen, adding masks are our first line of defense from COVID-19.

Mobile COVID-19 testing clinics

Bryan Health officials are planning mobile COVID-19 testing clinics this week for community-wide testing. A date, time and location has not been determined just yet.