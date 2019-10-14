Doctors suggest people get their flu shots before the virus begins to spread

Even the healthiest people can get the flu and can spread it to those who are at a higher-risk. Just because you get a flu shot doesn't necessarily mean you won't catch the virus. Doctors say if you do get the flu, your symptoms may not be as bad, and your recovery time will most likely be shorter.

Health experts say October is usually the month when people start getting their flu shots (SOURCE: KOLN).

Doctors say during each flu season, the flu shot given out targets a particular strain of the virus. That strain varies year to year. They say it takes about two weeks for your body to form a defense against the flu virus. That's why doctors encourage people to get the flu shot before they see the virus hit.

Pharmacist Jill Loos at Hy-Vee pharmacy tells 10/11, "The flu shot may have more efficacy depending on the strain that's going around. Unfortunately, we have no way to predict which strain is going to be active during that flu season."

Health experts say the flu shot is based on predictions for what strains of the virus are going around that year.

Very young children, people age 65 and over, pregnant women, and people with chronic illnesses are all at a higher-risk of catching the virus. Doctors still urge everyone to go out and get a flu shot, that way there's a lesser chance the flu virus will spread.

Pharmacist Jill says, "You probably do work around the folks that are in that category of a high-risk person and so you're also protecting those folks. You could be protecting grandparents, children, nieces and nephews from getting the flu as well."

Right now, you can stop by any Hy-Vee pharmacy for your annual flu shot and earn 20 cents off per gallon of gas with your Fuel Saver card. Prices vary based on the type of vaccine, but they are free with Medicare coverage.