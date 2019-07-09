Documents submitted for possible data center in Lincoln

A developer has submitted a request to annex nearly 590 acres near Interstate 80 and U.S. 77 for a possible data center.

According to documents filed with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission, Agate LLC filed the plans in late June.

Agate LLC is hoping to annex the land between N. 56th and N. 40th, next to Interstate 80, as well as change the zoning from agricultural to industrial, the planning documents show.

While it is not listed in the planning documents what the data center will be used for, a traffic study shows construction could start in 2020.

During the first year, nearly 500 workers would be on site, and in 2022, when the data centers opens, 160 personnel would be there.

And by 2025, that number could jump to 480, according to the traffic study, with that number nearly doubling by 2040.

