Dodge County Attorney arrested for DUI

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) -- Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass was arrested March 23 for driving under the influence, according to a press release issued by the county attorney's office Thursday.
Driving under the influence -- first offense is a misdemeanor.
Glass was processed by law enforcement "consistently with similar cases" and was released after posting bond, the release states.
A special prosecutor from outside the county attorney's office was appointed by a district court judge to handle the investigation and prosecution of the case.