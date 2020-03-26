Dodge County Attorney arrested for DUI

Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass (Credit: Re-Elect Oliver Glass for Dodge County Attorney Facebook page)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 3:47 PM, Mar 26, 2020

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) -- Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass was arrested March 23 for driving under the influence, according to a press release issued by the county attorney's office Thursday.

Driving under the influence -- first offense is a misdemeanor.

Glass was processed by law enforcement "consistently with similar cases" and was released after posting bond, the release states.

A special prosecutor from outside the county attorney's office was appointed by a district court judge to handle the investigation and prosecution of the case.

Read the original version of this article at www.wowt.com.

 