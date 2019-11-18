Dodge County deputy facing federal fraud charges resigns

A Dodge County Sheriff's deputy indicted last month on accusations he opened a tactical gear store with fake contracts has turned in his badge.

Sources tell our sister station WOWT, Craig Harbaugh, a Dodge County Sheriff's investigator and owner of now-closed Tactical Solutions Gear store in Fremont, resigned Monday.

According to the FBI indictment issued Oct. 22, Harbaugh used fake contracts and photos to hide a nearly $11 million fraud.

Harbaugh was released from jail the next day after promising he would remove all guns from his home and not contact any of the victims.