Dog killed after attacking Omaha Police officer

Omaha Police said a dog was shot and killed after the dog attacked an officer over the weekend.

Officers were called to the Autumn Grove Apartments, near 156th and Q in Omaha, on Saturday night on a report of a domestic disturbance.

According to police, when officers arrived on scene they could hear a woman screaming inside but the apartment was barricaded.

Once officers were able to make entry, they found a 33-year-old man covered in blood. Officers said the man claimed to have a gun and charged at officers.

An officer deployed a taser to subdue the suspect.

A dog inside the apartment then severely bit another officer in the lower leg, prompting an officer to shoot and kill the dog.

During this, the woman inside the apartment continued to scream and refused to come out. The woman resisted officers and another taser was deployed.

A child was found on the exterior balcony with two other adults. The child was checked by paramedics for a small bruise on his arm and taken to Project Harmony.

The officer who was bitten by the dog was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The two suspects were taken to the hospital for excited delirium and several dog bites.

The two adult witnesses on the balcony were uncooperative and were taken to OPD headquarters for interviews. The male witness was found to also have a dog bite on his arm and was treated by medics.

A large number of narcotics, cash and two firearms were found in the apartment.

Police said Jeffrey Gilliam, 32, was booked into Douglas County Corrections for 17 charges including possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm.

According to OPD, Jessica Pacheco-Garcia, 25, was booked for 17 counts of accessory to a felony.