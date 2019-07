An investigation is underway in Lincoln after police said a dog was shot late Sunday night.

According to police, it happened near 24th and W around 11:15 p.m.

Residents of a home saw two men in their yard and let their dogs out to chase the men away.

Police said one of the men fired a shot at a dog, hitting the dog in the shoulder. The dog is injured but alive.