Dogs believed to be stolen in Chase County, one still missing

Living in a small town like Imperial usually means being able to let your dogs out with worrying.

But that hasn't been the case for the last month, as a handful of purebred dogs have been believed to be stolen or attempted to be stolen by an unknown suspect.

On May 31st Chase County resident Marcie Kelley thought she had lost her purebred King Charles, Charlie, for good, along with her Siamese cat.

One week later she received a call from a Lincoln Veterinarian who had scanned her micro chipped dog after someone had brought it in.

On June 1st, Liz Mollendor's family dog, Mugsy, went missing. Mollendor thought maybe he'd ran away, but knew that was out of character for the 9 year old pug.

Mollendor's suspicions of Mugsy being stolen were confirmed after hearing Kelley's story, as well as multiple others that have come to light in the last few weeks.

"Since Mugsy is not micro chipped, I don't have the same option where they can scan him and say oh this is that dog that went missing. But if somebody were to come into your vet and say you know, I bought somebody's grandma's dog and I want to have it checked out and make sure it's fine, and that dog happens to fit our dog's description, I'm hoping that picture is out there enough that somebody would call," Mollendor said encouragingly.

The Chase County Sheriffs Department said they have a contact in Lincoln who was connected to the return of the Charlie the King Charles that they've been trying to get ahold of but have not had success reaching yet.

Mollender is holding out hope that the contact would have information on the whereabouts of Mugsy too.

She's also offering a $500 dollar reward for the return of her pug.

