Dollar General dedicating first hour of shopping to seniors who are most susceptible to COVID-19

All Dollar General Stores in Lincoln are dedicating the first hour of operations each day for senior customers to go shopping, as they're one of the groups that's most vulnerable to COVID-19.

"Dollar General wants to provide these at-risk customers with the ability to purchase the items they need and want at the beginning of each day to avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods," a press release said.

They encourage other customers to plan their shopping trips around this time, to help protect those who are most susceptible to the virus.

Additionally, stores will close one hour earlier to allow employees to clean and re-stock store shelves.

“During these unprecedented times, Dollar General is diligently working to meet the ongoing needs of our customers and communities," CEO of Dollar General Todd Vasos said. "We are proud to live our mission and provide customers with everyday low prices on the household essentials that are used and replenished most often.”

