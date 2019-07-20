Dolly's Legacy rescues cats and dogs from kill shelters

Nearly 50 puppies, dogs and cats are in need of forever homes after an animal rescue took in their largest batch of rescues this summer.

Dolly’s Legacy Animal Rescue brought in 47 animals on Saturday who were rescued from death row at kill shelters in Oklahoma. Only dogs and puppies were brought on Saturday, with the cats expected next week. There’s a variety of dogs including poodles, lab mixes and more.

Paws 4 Fun is going to spray and neuter the animals and make sure that they are up to date on their shots. Those with the shelter say it doesn’t matter where they rescue animals from, they all deserve a chance.

“People always ask why we rescue out of state,” said Kerri Kelly, Director of Dolly’s Legacy. “(They) wouldn't have a chance otherwise.”

The animals are going to be available at Paws 4 Fun next week. Kelly says they’re always in need of foster and adoption families plus pet food.