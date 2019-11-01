Donate your Halloween pumpkins to feed composting worms

If you're looking to get rid of your Halloween pumpkins, you can donate them to the "No Pumpkin in the Dumpkins" collection on Sunday, November 3.

Collection bins will be placed at Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln Southwest, and Lincoln Northeast from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m.

The pumpkins will be used to feed the worms at Big Red Worms, a compost facility just outside of Lincoln.

A portion of the pumpkins will also be donated to local farmers to feed their animals.

This is the third year of the pumpkin collection. In 2018, they collected 8,000 pounds of pumpkins.

