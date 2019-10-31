Donations needed to keep David City’s Christmas event continuing for years

On Wednesday night, thousands of people filled downtown David City for "Christmas Comes Early to David City" with the Hallmark Channel. Jill Mefford, with the Light It Up committee, describes the night as magical.

The Light It Up committee formed in 2019 to organize the event. But, Mefford said donations are still needed to cover the costs of this year's event.

As of Thursday, the committee is working to raise $8,000. Two donation boxes were put out at the event on Wednesday, but only collected $75.

While donations are still needed from the community, Mefford said the Light It Up committee was blown away by the already-evident support.

Mefford said Cory Vandenberg, from Vandenberg Electric, donated hundreds of hours of his own time and the time of his crew to install the lights and decorations. Other businesses came together to help with tents, heaters, and other items needed for the cold conditions.

“There’s no way it would have gotten done [without Vandenberg Electric],” said Mefford.

The Light It Up committee will continue to raise funds after meeting the costs associated with this year's event so the event can continue year after year. Mefford said the event will continue in the future, whether or not Hallmark is involved.

Donations can be sent to the Light It Up committee at the Butler County Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber's address is:

457 D Street, David City, NE68632

Anyone with questions can call the Chamber's office at 402-367-4238.