Donations to Community Action’s Gathering Place will be matched $1 for $1 through Dec. 31

It’s the time of year for giving back. And through December 31, all monetary donations received for Community Action’s Gathering Place – a soup kitchen serving hot, nutritious evening meals to those struggling with hunger in Lincoln – will be matched, $1 for $1, up to $78,000. In 2019, the Gathering Place served over 29,000 meals – the most ever in its 37-year history.

This giving opportunity is possible thanks to generous match sponsors, including lead sponsor Acklie Charitable Foundation, as well as additional sponsors Rogers Foundation, Miriam Moeller Charitable Trust, Nebraska Presbyterian Foundation, INSPRO Insurance, Union Bank and Trust, Rotary Club #14 Foundation, and Bukaty Companies.

“We are humbled by the tremendous support exhibited by our match sponsors,” said Vi See, Executive Director of Community Action. “This incredible giving opportunity is only available through the end of the year. Over 40,000 people in Lancaster County do not know where their next meal will come from. We hope all will join in supporting the important work of the Gathering Place, and thank all who already have!”

Community Action’s Gathering Place was founded 37 years ago by a group of six compassionate individuals, including former Nebraska First Lady, Ruth Thone. It is located in one of Lincoln’s highest poverty neighborhoods, just two blocks south of the Nebraska State Capitol Building. This time of year is especially busy at the Gathering Place. Support from the community is needed to keep pace with the significant demand for hot meals. See stated Community Action is at nearly 85% of their fundraising goal, with $12,000 remaining to reach it.

Community Action’s Gathering Place hopes to receive the remaining $12,000 in contributions from the community by December 31, in order to claim the maximum $78,000 committed by its generous match sponsors. To support Community Action’s Gathering Place and its work to fight hunger in Lincoln today, donate online at www.communityactionatwork.org or mail contributions to:

Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties

Attn: The Gathering Place

210 O Street

Lincoln, NE 68508.