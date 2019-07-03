Donors needed for blood drive honoring drunk driving victim

Blood banks are notoriously low during the summer, and the Nebraska Community Blood Bank is no different. Right now, there's a critical shortage of all blood types and special drives are crucial to keeping a manageable stock.

On Friday, there will be one to honor a woman who lives on in a lot of hearts. Alexis Calfee and her boyfriend Chris were killed by a drunk driver in September 2011. Now, family and friends are hoping you'll help keep her memory alive by donating the gift of life.

"Lexi" was known as a track star, aspiring elementary teacher, and as a woman who was beautiful both inside and out, according to the flyer.

The 5th Annual Alexis Calfee Blood Drive is Friday, July 5, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. It's at Bennet Elementary school in Bennet, Neb.

Organizers say it's the largest such event in their small town east of Lincoln, but they're still about 20 donors short of reaching their goal.

To sign up, you can visit NCBB.org and use sponsor code "TAP" or email Rachel at rachel.bruss@gmail.com.