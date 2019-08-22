Dorm costs can be costly for students; students look for other options

Most freshman are required to live on campus at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, but after the first year, they're free to choose to live on or off campus. Now some sophomores are making the choice to leave campus.

Freshman are required to live in dorms at UNL if they live outside of a 30-mile radius of campus. After that, they are allowed to choose on- or off-campus options.

"The main factor of course being money," said Ian Maltas, a sophomore who moved out of the dorms.

Ian Maltas is renting a 4-bedroom apartment nearby. It costs around $600 per person, per month. A 4-bedroom apartment style dorm at the university costs about $1,000 per person, per month.

"I was able to save a lot of money just by not choosing a meal plan," added Maltas.

In the last academic year, UNL's dorms were 86 percent full.

This fall, Neihardt Residence Hall will have no residents.

"In some ways, it "right-sized" us," said Charlie Francis the Interior Director for the Division of University Housing. "It creates an opportunity for us to focus staff and pull more students together and increase are overall occupancy."

Those living in Neihardt were moved into Knoll. Knoll is now 98 percent full. Francis says closing Neihardt makes it easier to create community.

"We're able to consolidate staff and have a higher density of students," said Francis. "It gives us a wonderful opportunity to build community with our students too."

But Malta added- apartments competing for students are keeping up with university facilities. Said Malta:

"In order to compete with university housing, they have a lot of amenities inside the building space, which I think is really convenient."