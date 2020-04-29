Double Disappointment: Smith misses Olympics, start of Saltdogs season

Curt Smith was planning on a busy year of baseball in 2020. Smith was chasing an Olympic berth with the Netherlands, while also hoping to play for the Lincoln Saltdogs. The veteran slugger re-signed with the Saltdogs in December, making him the longest-tenured player in franchise history.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Smith isn't sure if he'll be on the baseball diamond at all this summer. The Olympics have been postponed until 2021, while the American Association has delayed the start of its season.

"I think there will be (a season)," Smith said. "I just don't know when."

Smith says he was game-ready in March when the Dutch National Team was scheduled to play in an Olympic qualifier in Taiwan. Smith has remained in good physical shape and continues to train at his home in Lincoln.

Smith says its a childhood dream to play in the Olympics. He's played in the World Baseball Classic three times previously, but says the Olympics are a much loftier goal.

With the Saltdogs, Smith is one of the franchise's all-time greats. He ranks second all-time in hits, home runs, RBI, and games played. Smith's career batting average with the Saltdogs is .314.

"This is truly what I love doing," Smith said. "I love being there (in the Saltdogs clubhouse)."