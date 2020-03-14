Douglas County Health Department confirms first community spread COVID-19 case

The Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) is reporting the first local COVID-19 case caused by community spread.

This individual is a woman in her 60s who was reported on Friday, March 13, as a travel-related case. DCHBD’s continuing investigation determined her symptoms appeared before she traveled.

Two additional travel cases have been confirmed in Douglas County. Those are a man in his 50s who traveled to and from Spain, and a man in his 30s who came to this community from Singapore. Both are in isolation but neither man is hospitalized.

The Health Department Community also is advising the public of an additional potential low-level community exposure. A confirmed travel case that was first reported on Friday, March 13, was at The Athletic Club, 200 South 31st Avenue between 5:00 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 12. This is a low-risk exposure. Anyone who may have been there at that time is asked to self-monitor for 14 days. That means take your temperature twice a day and watch for symptoms.

Symptoms of the disease include a fever, cough, sore throat, or difficulty breathing. If you have COVID-19 symptoms, or develop symptoms, contact your health care provider and tell them how you are feeling. Please notify them of any potential exposure to a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus. We ask that you call ahead before you go to the doctor’s office or an emergency room.

DCHD epidemiologists will continue contact investigations with everyone who is a confirmed COVID-19 case. The county now has 16 confirmed cases, not including anyone brought to Nebraska Medicine’s Quarantine or Biocontainment Units.

DCHD’s information line remains open to anyone with general questions about COVID-19. That number, (402) 444-3400, is answered weekdays from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Any person who has questions outside those hours is asked to call the United Way’s 2-1-1 Resource Hotline.