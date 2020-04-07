Douglas County confirms COVID-19 death

The Douglas County Health Department on Tuesday confirmed eight new cases of COVID-19. They include four men and four women ranging from 26 to 78 years of age. Five contracted the disease through a known case while three remain under investigation.

The Health Department also confirms the death of a woman in her 90s from COVID-19. She also suffered from multiple comorbidities.

Please be aware of the COVID-19 symptoms, which may include a fever, cough, sore throat, severe fatigue or difficulty breathing. In most cases a person will have more than one of these symptoms. Anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms or develops symptoms should contact their health care provider and tell them how you are feeling and any possible history of exposure. Please call ahead before you go to the doctor’s office or an emergency room.

Seeing that the guidance from Public Health professionals has changed, the DCHD is supporting the use of masks by the public.

“Wearing a homemade mask in public helps reduce the spread of COVID-19,” Health Director Dr. Adi Pour said. This is especially important when you reach out for help from first responders, but also in situations like grocery stores and other retail outlets.

“Remember, my mask protects you, and your mask protects me,” she said.

The Health Department also stresses that youth sports games and practices cannot be held at this time because they violate directed health measures limiting the size of gatherings and mandating six feet of separation. At this time, social distancing is the most effective weapon against COVID-19.

DCHD’s information line remains open at (402) 444-3400 to anyone with general questions about COVID-19. The number is answered daily from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Nebraska DHHS has a COVID-19 information line open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily at (402) 552-6645. Any calls outside those hours are handled by the United Way’s 2-1-1 Resource Hotline.