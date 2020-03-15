Douglas County shares new exposure dates, locations

The Douglas County Health Department held a news conference at 5 p.m. Sunday to update the public on the state of the coronavirus in the county.

(WOWT)

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the county, according to the Douglas County Health Department. One individual is a woman in her 40s who traveled and was exposed to an earlier case. The other person, a woman in her 30s, was involved in the Special Olympics in Fremont in February.

The additional public exposures occurred during the following times:



Monday, March 2

Walmart on 120th Street from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 3

Walmart on 180th and Wright streets from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 4

Walmart on 120th Street from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The bus from Barrett's Barleycorn Pub and Grill to the Creighton basketball game against Georgetown and the game CHI Health Center

Patty McGown's on 45th and Center from 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Walmart at 168th and West Maple from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, March 5

Walmart at 11350 Wickersham Blvd. from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, March 6

Walmart at 168th and West Maple from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 7

The Walmart at 168th and Maple from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Creighton-Seton Hall basketball game at CHI Health Center



Stadium Club from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Barry O's Tavern from 5-6 p.m.

Jackson Street Tavern from 6-7 p.m.



Drastic Plastic, inside the Monster Club, from 7-9 p.m.

Winchester's at 70th and Q from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m.

Tuesday, March 10

Outdoor patio at the Kona Grill in Village Point from 5-9 p.m.

Wednesday, March 11

Walgreens on 24th and L from 1:30-2 p.m.

The Hy-Vee on 50th and Center from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 12

Walmart on 168th and West Maple from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and from 9-10 p.m.

According to Governor Pete Ricketts, group restrictions are still at 250 to mitigate spread, but they are considering lowering it between 25 and 50 with St. Patrick's Day approaching.

When asked if the Omaha Police Department would take criminal action against bars or establishments with a party greater than the allowance, the police chief said it would take an assessment. The first step would be to respond to the establishment. Then, talk with the owner and attempt to shut it down. If the owner is not compliant, police would then shut it down.