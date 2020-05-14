Seven COVID-19 deaths in Nebraska reported Thursday

Seven more Nebraskans have died from the coronavirus. The seven deaths were reported Thursday, which is the highest number of COVD-19 deaths reported in a single day in the state.

The deaths include four in Dakota County, two in Douglas County and one in Dawson County.

Dakota County has a total of 11 deaths due to the coronavirus. Dakota County Health reports 37 new cases Thursday for a total of 1,492.

The Douglas County Health Department reported a woman in her 40s with underlying health conditions and a man in his 50s died. DCHD also reported an additional 110 new cases of coronavirus had been confirmed in the county since Wednesday's update. The county has now reported 23 deaths and 1,911 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic was first identified in the Omaha area.

Two Rivers Public Health Department said a woman in her 80s, from Dawson County died on Wednesday. She had been hospitalized and had underlying conditions. Dawson County has 37 seven new cases of the coronavirus since Wednesday's report.