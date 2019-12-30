Douglas County reports second flu-related death of the season

Health officials say that a second Douglas County resident has died as the result of the flu.

According to the Douglas County Health Department the person was over the age of 65 and is the second to have died from a flu-related cause this season.

The first flu-related fatality was reported on December 23rd. The Health Department said that also involved someone over the age of 65 who had died earlier in December.

Flu cases continue to run at a record pace in the metro this season.

Douglas County Health Department officials reported Monday, December 30, that the county "continues to experience extremely high levels of influenza activity, with 898 laboratory-confirmed cases reported last week. This exceeded the previous week’s record number of reported cases."

Nebraska was among the first states reporting a High Activity Level of Influenza-Like Illness Activity and remained in that category in the December 21st report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's the latest report available.