Douglas County sees first MIS-C case

The Douglas County Health Department has reported what they believe to be the first Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) case in the county.

The case is a male child under 12-years-old and has been hospitalized. In this case, the child showed a rash, fever, fatigue, and abdominal pain, according to the release.

Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour says that if your child shows any of these symptoms to seek emergency care immediately.

MIS-C can lead to multiple organs to become inflamed. It can be deadly, but most children recover from medical treatment. Many children who have MIS-C have tested positive for COVID-19 or been around someone who has tested positive for the disease.