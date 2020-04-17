Douglas County sees record-breaking requests for mail-in ballots

Less than one month away from the May 12 Primary Election, Douglas County voters seem to be responding in an effort to keep more people away from the polls and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The county has received a record-breaking number of requests for mail-in ballots.

“We’re breaking records every day. We have over 120,000 requests in and we’re still getting around 2,000 to 2,500 a day," said Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse.

So far, 20,000 of those ballots requested have been returned and workers are checking them.

Douglas County officials are asking voters to request a mail-in form to vote early at home to avoid dealing with the threat of coronavirus. You can also drop your ballot in one of nine ballot form drop boxes across the county.

The virus has forced officials to consolidate and move some of the polling places in Douglas County.

"We started this election season before the virus with 222 polling places across the county and we’re going to end up with about 200," said Kruse. “So it’s gonna be about 70 polling places total will be in a different place this year than in 18 and that’s about 32 percent.”

Voters who have different polling places will be notified by mail by the election commissioner’s office.