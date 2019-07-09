Downstream flooding may approach March levels

The Hall County Emergency Management Office is warning that downstream flooding in the Alda and Wood River areas may approach the levels seen in March. They issued this press release Tuesday:

At 5:28 AM National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for Buffalo, Dawson, Kearney, and Phelps Counties. With the recent high rainfall west of Hall County, Platte River and Wood River, Dry, Prairie, Silver, and Morse Creeks currently being monitored, and will continue to monitor for the next several days. The National Weather Service is predicting some time on Thursday the Platte River at Alda monitoring station to crest at 7.6’, March 2019 record was 8.2’.

The Wood River may be at flood stage near Alda at their water level station sometime on Thursday. The crest is expected to be at 13.1’(slightly above the march flood level) which is above the flood stage of 10’.

Unfortunately, the Dry, Prairie, Silver, and Morse

Creeks are not available on NWS Hydrologic Prediction page, but they are being monitored manually. Hall County is preparing for possibility of a potential rapid water

rise. Sandbags may be required for property protection against water damage.

The Wood River Volunteer Fire Dept. has requested sand/sandbags and need help filling them. Anyone wanting to volunteer to sandbag should report to Wood River High School. Wood River Fire Dept. will be posting updates on its face book page.

Preventative measures to help water stays in the designated waterways/ditches are

cleaning out overgrowth and other clutter in culverts under driveways / roadways. If you notice any roadway culverts that are plugged, notify the appropriate roads

department so they can be taken care of.

Hall Co. Roads Dept. # 308-385-5126

Grand Island Street Dept. 308-385-5444 x 260

Several local vendors have unfilled and pre-filled sandbags for personal property protection. Check with construction supply companies and/or hardware stores to see if they have them in stock.

Any other questions can be directed to the Emergency Management/911 Dept. Office: 308-385-5360

or email emergencymanagement@grand-island.com.