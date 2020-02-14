Downtown Hastings street blocked off after suspicious device found

Hastings police blocked off the streets surrounding a downtown bank after employees noticed a suspicious looking device.

Police Chief Adams Story told Local4 that bank employees noticed the device Friday afternoon in the area of the drive-through on the south side of the Home Federal bank at 715 West 4th street.

Story said that the State Patrol bomb squad was called in to examine the device. The bank was closed and the employees were sent home for the day.

This is a developing story. Stay with Local4 for the latest details.