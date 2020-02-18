Downtown Lincoln's Saro Cider serves handcrafted gluten-free ciders

More and more people are giving up gluten. In the United States, 3.1 million people have a gluten-free diet.

Even though Saro Cider is located in downtown Lincoln, their ciders are inspired by flavors from around the world. (SOURCE: KOLN)

When Matt Wood first found out he had celiac disease, he wanted to give beer drinkers in Lincoln a different option. So, in 2018. he and his business partner opened Saro Cider and began handcrafting naturally gluten-free ciders.

"We love seeing people smile when they have our cider for the first time and seeing that amazement on their face. That's why we do it," says Saro Cider co-founder and owner Matt Wood.

Wood tells 10/11, "Cider doesn't just have to be simple apple-forward flavor. It can have really complex herb-like qualities, buttery-like qualities or more complex earthy-like qualities. We like to bring that to our products."

Saro Ciders are not as sugary as most and are infused with unique flavors like cranberries, jalapenos, even coffee.

Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 6 p.m., Lincoln's Clean Slate will host a pop-up restaurant at Saro Cider, offering gluten-free dishes.

