Downtown businesses ready for Nebraska students

On Sunday, thousands of Nebraska students were getting ready for their first day of school.

(Source: KOLN).

And now that they're all moved back to town, local businesses are seeing the benefits.

The owner of The Mill Coffee and Tea tells 10/11 NOW, for the past week they've seen students start to come in.

Something that is great for business.

He says the students that come into the shop are a vital part to the success of the business.

"The students are a really big piece of it and its almost that backbone that runs through it all that kind of helps you do more exciting things and more interesting things because you have that real robust support from the community,” said Daniel Sloan.

Sloan says when the school year is back in session and students start coming in one of the big increases they see is in food sales.

He says the whole Nebraska college community is very important to the shop.