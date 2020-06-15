Doyle out as Iowa strength coach after mistreatment claims

Chris Doyle is out as Iowa's football strength and conditioning coach.

He and the university have agreed to a separation agreement paying him more than $1.1 million.

Doyle was accused by former players of mistreating African American players.

Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, son of head coach Kirk Ferentz, and assistant defensive coordinator

Seth Wallace also have been alleged to have made inappropriate comments to players. The university says a law firm has been hired to conduct an independent review of the football program.

