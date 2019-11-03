Dozens celebrate at Lincoln's Dia De Los Muertos event

On Sunday night, dozens of people gathered at the Bourbon Theatre for a Dia De Los Muertos celebration.

(Source: KOLN).

It was all part of the annual event put on by Downtown Lincoln and the University of Nebraska Mexican-American Student Association.

At the event, several UNL organizations presented the ofrendas they created, honoring their past loved ones.

There were also performances from LPS students and a rock Mexican band.

"I think that it's important so we can show our culture to our community, De Los Muertos is an important event for especially Mexico, because it's a way to honor the living and also the people who have passed away who are dear to us,” said UNL student Cristal Franco Granados.

Students tell 10/11 NOW, the event was held at the Bourbon to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Mexican-American Student Association.