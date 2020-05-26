Dozens of trees vandalized at Wilderness Park

Parks are being utilized more than ever as social distancing continues in Nebraska.

Google data shows it doubled in the last year.

Now a negative trend is emerging at Wilderness Park as dozens of trees have been spray-painted with offensive images.

"We were alerted to some swastikas that were showing up in the park," said Sarah Hartzell with Lincoln Parks and Recreation. "We've been able to locate one of those I think there still might be one out there that we haven't been able to find."

Many of the trees have already been covered by the city. They use brown spray paint to go over the more offensive images.

"There's gonna be some graffiti that we won't cover because it's not particularly offensive and it's better for the tree to just leave it," said Hartzell.

Hartzell says its behavior they usually see during long weekends or when school is out but this is different.

"The most concerning thing is that this graffiti is showing up on trees and trees are living things," said Hartzell. "When were covering them up were putting chemicals on a living thing and we don't like to do that."

The city says they don't know who is responsible for vandalism but they hope that with more people knowing its happening that it will stop.

"It interrupts the experience if you're seeing obvious marks of humanity in the park," said Hartzell.

Lincoln's Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird put out a statement Tuesday night on Twitter about the graffiti saying quote: "Our Jewish friends and neighbors are beloved members of the Lincoln community, and we stand in solidarity against this most recent act of ignorance and intolerance. There's. enough pain and suffering in this world without painting on layers of hate."