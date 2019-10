Lincoln Police are investigating a drive by shooting near an apartment complex at 14th and Adams.

A witness reported hearing gunshots shortly before 4:30 a.m Saturday.

Officers located multiple shell casings in the street and found a nearby apartment complex had been struck by gunfire at least eight times. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600.