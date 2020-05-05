Drive through job fair sees hundreds of people seeking a new career

The coronavirus and social distancing has everyone getting more creative to do their jobs, and that's including Nebraska's Department of Labor.

That's just what they did as they held a drive-through job fair in the parking lot of Gateway Mall on Tuesday.

"Normally we would have a career fair at the Center for People in Need, we couldn't do that so we wanted to come up with an idea to still serve people," Brian Seck, the director of workforce development for the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development.

So as people drove through the lot, they were handed packets of information from 52 Lincoln employers who are hiring right now.

By 10:00 a.m. when they opened the drive through, more than 30 people had already come by. By 11:00 a.m. more than 200 packets had been handed out.

"From people being here 30 minutes before to consistent traffic throughout it tell us people are ready, willing and able to go back to work, they just might not know who is hiring right now," Seck said.

Seck said they have job opportunities including everything from construction, manufacturing, call centers, retail and office jobs, some of which are work from home jobs.

"My vision for this event would be that people go back home, spread all the information out on their kitchen table and maybe make some piles of employers they want to reach out to so they have an opportunity to really think about what they want to do," Seck said.

Right now, Seck said there are no plans for another job fair, but they have resources online.

Find a link with all the information handed out in the packets today here:

http://d38rte9ixr1of9.cloudfront.net/090a-94358667-5.4EmployLNK%20Jobs_Weekly%20List.pdf?versionId=vwdr_OqTv8VGkByVlx7GNzQHhwP8MSRM