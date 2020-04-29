Drive-thru career fair connects employers, job seekers in creative way

Unemployment has reached all time highs in Nebraska, as the pandemic forced thousands out of workplaces. Now, reconnecting with work is the goal for many.

In the time of social distancing, a drive-thru career fair is a creative solution to the typical job fair. It's happening Tuesday, May 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Gateway Mall.

At the job fair, you will get a bag from the National Guard, containing flyers from a variety of employers in Lincoln. Businesses involved include: A. Stucki, Aerotek, Agility Fuel Systems, ASI/Kawasaki, Bryan Health, CHI St. Elizabeth, City of Lincoln, Fowler Custom Homes, Hausmann Construction, K2 Construction, Kingery Construction, LaborMaxx, LES, LinPepCo, LSI, Manpower, Nature’s Variety, NEBCO, Nelnet, NTT Tech, ServiceMaster, SmartChicken and Tabitha.

These employers are looking for full and part-time workers for all shifts.

"This is really a vehicle to get information to people who have never needed us before. I think it's a really exciting opportunity to reach people who have needed us before and have never needed us before," said Bryan Seck, the Director of Workforce Development for the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development. "We want to meet people where they are. We respect you, we want to get you back to a place where you're stable and successful ASAP."

If you are a business that wants to get involved, Seck recommends getting in touch with him via email bseck@selectlincoln.org before Friday at noon.