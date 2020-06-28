Advertisement

Driver arrested for manslaughter in crash that killed 2

(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 2:25 PM CDT
An Omaha woman who is accused of causing a fatal crash that killed two people last week has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

Twenty-eight-year-old Chinyere Nwuju was arrested Saturday after she was released from a hospital. Police said Nwuju was speeding southbound in a sport utility vehicle when she ran a red light in northwestern Omaha and hit a pickup truck around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The force of the collision split the pickup in half and killed Roberto Gonzalez, 58, and Annette North, 56, who were both from Omaha.

Nwuju’s driver’s license is suspended, according to Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicle records. She was ticketed on two occasions for driving with a suspended license.

