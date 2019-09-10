Driver arrested in deadly Sarpy County crash

Authorities have made an arrest in connection with a traffic accident on August 7 that took the lives of a 10-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl. Jesse Knight, 37, is in custody for motor vehicle homicide.

Abby Young and Stephen Young died in the crash at Highway 370 and 192nd Street.

Knight was driving a dump truck that hit the rear of a Toyota mini-van that was stopped at a red light. The victims were passengers in the car.

Stephen Young was pronounced dead at the scene. Abby Young was pronounced dead at the hospital. Stephen and Abby were students at Millard Public Schools.

In addition to the three survivors from the Toyota van, three others were transported to the hospital.