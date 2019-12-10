Woman faces February trial in Dawson Co. triple fatality

A Platte Center woman goes on trial in February for a Dawson County car crash in which three people died.

Angelique Kampmann, 20, is charged with three counts of felony manslaughter, one felony count of causing serious injury while driving under the influence and one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence, first offense.

The crash happened Oct. 16, 2018, at the intersection of Highway 30 and Road 447 about three miles east of Overton. Court records indicate that Kampmann's car was southbound on Road 447 when it ran a stop sign and collided with an east-bound vehicle driven by Kasey Rayburn, 37, Elm Creek.

Three passengers in Kampmann's vehicle were dead at the scene: Donald Anderson, 20, Overton, Karli Michael, 27, Pontiac, Ill., and Ziera Nickerson, 18, Kearney. Both Kampmann and a fourth passenger, Ashley Kemp, 18, Kearney, had to be hospitalized because of injuries.

Rayburn was examined at the scene and was not hospitalized.

Court records indicate that subsequent tests showed Kampmann had a blood alcohol content of .104 at the time. The records also indicate that officers at the scene saw an open container of alcohol in the Kampmann vehicle as well as drugs or drug paraphernalia.

Kampmann Monday pleaded not guilty to the charges in Dawson County District Court. Her jury trial is scheduled February 11, 2020. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled January 24, 2020. If convicted on all felony counts, she could get up to 63 years in prison.