Driver hit by car & killed during I-80 drug stop in Seward County

Someone was killed during a traffic stop on I-80 on Thursday afternoon, according to the Seward County Sheriff's Office. It happened around 3:15 p.m. near mile marker 385 eastbound, which is between the Crete and Milford exits, or about 10 miles west of Lincoln.

During a traffic stop, a large number of narcotics were found, according to Sheriff Michael Vance. The male driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, ran away into eastbound lanes of traffic, Vance said in a press release.

He then crossed over, entering the westbound lanes, where he was hit by a passenger vehicle also traveling westbound.

The man was taken to Seward Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld until family can be notified, however he was driving a vehicle with Illinois plates.

The Nebraska State Patrol will conduct an investigation and a grand jury will be convened, as required for all in-custody deaths.