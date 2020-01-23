Driver identified in fatal York crash

Authorities have released the names of a driver who was killed and another who was injured in collisions with a semitrailer on the south end of York.

The crash occurred Tuesday evening at a Highway 81 intersection.

Police said a car driven by 77-year-old Leon Neemeyer, of York, was struck by the truck while pulling onto the highway. The truck then hit a sport utility vehicle driven by 62-year-old Linda Jaeger, also of York.

York police said Neemeyer was pronounced dead at the scene. Jaeger was taken to a hospital. Police said the truck driver wasn't injured