Driver injured when train strikes her high-centered car

A driver was injured when her car was struck by a locomotive at a crossing in the southeast Nebraska city of Fairbury.

The crash occurred a little before 8:30 p.m. Monday.

According to authorities, the car had gotten high-centered on tracks on the city’s southwest side.

A passenger got out upon seeing the train coming, but the driver stayed in an effort to get the car off the tracks.

She failed and was injured when the train struck the car, authorities said.

The car came to rest about 100 feet from the intersection.

The driver was taken to a hospital. She’s been identified as Isabella Kenley, 22, of Fairbury. Her passenger was identified as Dana Culp, 23.