Drone reports sent to FAA, investigations drawing down

In December and January, Nebraskans reported concerns about drones flying over the state.

U.S. Senator Deb Fischer sits on a Congressional committee with jurisdiction over the Federal Aviation Administration. She says reported drone sightings significantly diminished. She also says more than half of the reports were attributed to hobbyists or manned aircraft.

U.S. Senator Deb Fischer says NSP received roughly 440 drone reports, but the majority failed to meet the criteria of drone sightings. The remaining reports went to the FAA. Fischer says on the ground investigations have largely drawn down, including the Drone Sightings Task Force.