Drugs, guns found in I-80 traffic stop near North Platte

Troopers arrested two people and seized several controlled substances during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 Tuesday near North Platte. Trooper stopped an BMW speeding near mile marker 175.

The trooper smelled the odor of marijuana. A search discovered controlled substances, including 16 pounds of methamphetamine, and smaller amounts of heroin, cocaine, prescription pills, and marijuana.

Troopers also located three loaded handguns in the vehicle.

The trooper arrested the driver, 27-year-old, Richard Adams, Corona, California, and passenger, 26-year-old Kacee Jones. They are facing numerous charges related to possession of controlled substances, possession with intent to deliver, possession of firearms during the commission of a felony, possession of drug paraphernalia, and other related citations.


