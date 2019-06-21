Drunk driver hits on duty police cruiser

A Lincoln police officer was conducting a traffic stop this morning when his cruiser was hit by a drunk driver.

This morning just after 2 a.m., the officer was facing westbound in the 3000 block of Highway 2 with his lights on.

During the traffic stop, another car heading the same way collided with the rear of the officer's vehicle. Other officers arrived on scene and investigated the collision and damage. They also were able to contact the driver of the other vehicle, Cory C. Reimnitz.

Officers interviewed Reimnitz, where he showed several signs of impairment, including an inability to perform standard field sobriety tests and a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath. Officers transported Reimnitz to the Bridge for a formal chemical test, and the resulting BAC showed .222. Officers cited Reimnitz for DUI and Reckless Driving and released him to the Bridge for safe detoxification.

The officer involved in the incident was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital and was released.

