Drunk driving accident knocks out Kearney street light

A portion of a street in Kearney is closed because a drunk driving accident knocked out a traffic light.

The city has closed Eighth Street east and west of Second Avenue for the time being. Kearney police said a one-vehicle accident early Sunday morning knocked out the power box that controls the street light at that intersection.

Police said a car driven by Sean Fortune, 52, Kearney, was northbound on Second Avenue about 1:30 Sunday morning. Fortune's car left the road at the northeast corner of the intersection, went across a sidewalk, struck the power box and continued on until it struck the nearby Runza restaurant sign. The police report indicates that Fortune was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The city said Monday that the traffic signal at the intersection is inoperable and that crews are investigating the extent of the damage to the signal controller. As of Monday, the city didn't know how long Eighth Street would be closed at the Second Avenue intersection.