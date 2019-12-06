Teen accused of kicking and spitting on officers, assaulting store clerk

Lincoln Police cited a 16-year-old boy after they said he stole from a Kwik Stop and then assaulted two police officers.

LPD said officers were dispatched to the convenience store at 2302 Cornhusker Highway just before 2:30 Friday morning.

Police said the 16-year-old boy hit a store clerk in the back of the head after being confronted for stealing food items.

Police stopped a nearby vehicle with the teen inside where they say he refused to give his name. Lincoln Police said the stolen items were on the boy. The boy's mother was driving the vehicle but said she was unaware of the incident.

When officers went to take him into custody on an outstanding warrant, police said the boy resisted by spitting in an officers face and kicking him in the chest. The officer received a laceration on his hand.

LPD said the teen also kicked a second officer in the legs and lower body several times.

Police said the boy appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

He was taken to a youth detention center where he was cited with assault on a police officer, assault with bodily fluid on an officer, assault, resisting arrest, false information and minor in possession.