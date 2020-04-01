Woman claws officer in face while he was arranging a sober ride home for her

A Lincoln police officer was left with scratches on his face after trying to get an intoxicated 19-year-old woman a safe ride home.

Police arrested Kendra Stabler after they received a call about an intoxicated woman near North 40th and U street just before 7:00 p.m. Tuesday night.

Stabler was found on the corner of 32nd and U, police said officers noticed she was heavily intoxicated and were trying to arrange for a responsible sober person to pick her up. That's when Stabler began swearing at the officer, making racial statements, trying to punch the officer and then ended up clawing the officer in the face.

As Stabler was arrested she continued to kick at officers.

She was arrested for third-degree assault on an officer, resisting arrest and minor in possession.

Stabler had a BAC of .208.