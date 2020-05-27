Dunkin’ Donuts in Lincoln offering free coffee and donuts to all high school and college graduates

To celebrate the Class of 2020 graduates, Dunkin Donuts in Lincoln announced Wednesday it will be offering free coffee and donuts for all high school and college seniors.

On Friday, May 29, participating Dunkin Donut locations in Lincoln will be offering a free medium hot or iced coffee and a free classic donut to high school and college seniors who visit their local Lincoln Dunkin’ sporting their cap and gown or Class of 2020 gear.

The offer is valid at participating Lincoln Dunkin’ restaurants through drive-thru and carry-out services all day on Friday, May 29.

High school and college students must be in cap and gown or Class of 2020 gear to receive the offer. The offer will not be valid on mobile orders.

*Coffee: No purchase necessary. Excludes Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew. Limit 1 per guest.

*Donut: No purchase necessary. Excludes Fancies, Squares and Croissant Donuts.