Duran Duran bassist John Taylor reveals coronavirus diagnosis, recovery

John Taylor, the 59-year-old bass player for 1980s British pop band Duran Duran, revealed he has recovered from COVID-19 after testing positive for the virus in late March. (Source: CNN)

John Taylor, 59, revealed his diagnosis Sunday in posts on the band’s social media pages, saying he wanted to address “the enormous amount of fear being generated by the pandemic, some of it entirely justified.”

He described his illness as a “turbo-charged flu” and that he came out of it “feeling OK.”

“My heart goes out to everyone who has had to deal with real loss and pain. But I want to let you know that it isn’t always a killer, and we can and will beat this thing,” Taylor wrote.

He added he didn’t mind being put in quarantine because it gave him “the chance to really recover.” However, he closed out the message by saying he can’t “wait to be back onstage again, sharing new music, love and joy.”

Taylor’s announcement came just days after the singer Pink said she had recovered after testing positive for COVID-19 and called for free and widespread testing.

More than 1.2 million cases of the disease have been reported worldwide since December, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Nearly 70,000 people have died.

