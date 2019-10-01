E-cigarette Warning

The Nebraska Dept. of Health is looking into several local cases of severe pulmonary disease associated with using e-cigarette products (vaping). The use of these products is not limited to young people.

E-cigarettes typically contain nicotine, most also contain flavorings and other chemicals and some may contain marijuana or other substances. They can contain harmful or potentially harmful substances that includes cancer-causing chemicals.

Patients have experienced respiratory symptoms like cough, shortness of breath or chest pain and some have experienced gastrointestinal symptoms like nausea, vomiting or diarrhea. All patients reported using e-cigarette products see the symptom onset as ranging from a few days to several weeks after use. If you use e-cigs monitor yourself for symptoms and seek medical attention if you have concerns about your health.

The best bet is to NOT use e-cigarettes at all whether a senior citizens or a young person.