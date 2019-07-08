UPDATE: Missing Nebraska Man Found, EMA Cancelled

UPDATE: The Nebraska State Patrol reports that the Endangered Missing Advisory for 51-year-old Lance Eggen has been cancelled.

They report he has been located. No other information was given by NSP.

Original Story

Press Release

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of Lance Eggen.

The Grand Island Police Department is attempting to locate Eggen, a 51-year-old white male. He is 6'2", 180 pounds with blue eyes and black hair. He may be driving a blue Chevy Silverado 1500 Crew Cab pickup with Nebraska plates: 08-787B.

Eggen may be suffering from a serious medical condition and unable to care for himself.

The last contact was made at 8:30 a.m. on July 8th. Eggen said he was driving through Lincoln to the Omaha VA hospital. If you see Lance Eggen or his vehicle, call 911 or the Grand Island Police Department at 308-385-5371.

This advisory is for the following areas for the Nebraska State Patrol: Troop A, Troop C, Troop H.