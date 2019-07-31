EMA activated for missing 77-year-old

An Endangered Missing Advisory (EMA) was activated overnight for a missing 77-year-old.

Lincoln Police is attempting to locate Lois Barnard. She is reported to have severe dementia and drove to a family members residence in Lincoln. She left before the family arrived home and may be driving back to her home in Grinnell, Iowa.

Lois is a white female, described as 5'7", 160 lbs with blue eyes and gray hair. She may be driving a Bronze 2000 Buick Park Ave, IA IBK 722

If you have information about the whereabouts of Lois Barnard please call 911 or the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000.